All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6537.637_
Atlanta6241.602
Philadelphia5547.53910
Miami4756.45618½
Washington3569.33731

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5745.559_
St. Louis5448.5293
Chicago4160.40615½
Cincinnati4161.40216
Pittsburgh4062.39217

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6933.676_
San Diego5946.56211½
San Francisco5152.49518½
Arizona4557.44124
Colorado4659.43824½

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

San Diego 4, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 12:20 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you