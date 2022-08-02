All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|65
|37
|.637
|_
|Atlanta
|62
|41
|.602
|3½
|Philadelphia
|55
|47
|.539
|10
|Miami
|47
|56
|.456
|18½
|Washington
|35
|69
|.337
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|45
|.559
|_
|St. Louis
|54
|48
|.529
|3
|Chicago
|41
|60
|.406
|15½
|Cincinnati
|41
|61
|.402
|16
|Pittsburgh
|40
|62
|.392
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|69
|33
|.676
|_
|San Diego
|59
|46
|.562
|11½
|San Francisco
|51
|52
|.495
|18½
|Arizona
|45
|57
|.441
|24
|Colorado
|46
|59
|.438
|24½
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 3, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings
San Diego 4, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2
Tuesday's Games
San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 12:20 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.