East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2515.625_
Philadelphia2020.5005
Miami2021.488
New York2022.4766
Washington1823.439

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2317.575_
Pittsburgh2219.537
Chicago1921.4754
Cincinnati1822.4505
St. Louis1625.390

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2615.634_
Arizona2318.5613
San Diego1922.4637
San Francisco1723.425
Colorado1724.4159

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Miami 3, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Arizona 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2, 2nd game

St. Louis 9, Boston 1

Monday's Games

Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 3-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-5), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-0) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Oakland (Muller 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at San Diego (Lugo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

