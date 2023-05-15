All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|20
|20
|.500
|5
|Miami
|20
|21
|.488
|5½
|New York
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|Washington
|18
|23
|.439
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|23
|17
|.575
|_
|Pittsburgh
|22
|19
|.537
|1½
|Chicago
|19
|21
|.475
|4
|Cincinnati
|18
|22
|.450
|5
|St. Louis
|16
|25
|.390
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|Arizona
|23
|18
|.561
|3
|San Diego
|19
|22
|.463
|7
|San Francisco
|17
|23
|.425
|8½
|Colorado
|17
|24
|.415
|9
Sunday's Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0
Miami 3, Cincinnati 1
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Arizona 2, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2, 2nd game
St. Louis 9, Boston 1
Monday's Games
Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 3-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-5), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-0) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Oakland (Muller 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at San Diego (Lugo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.