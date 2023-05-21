All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2917.630_
Miami2422.5225
New York2423.511
Philadelphia2224.4787
Washington2027.426

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2521.543_
Pittsburgh2422.5221
St. Louis2127.4385
Chicago2026.4355
Cincinnati1927.4136

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2919.604_
Arizona2720.574
San Francisco2124.467
San Diego2026.4358
Colorado1928.404

Saturday's Games

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Miami 1, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Boston 4, San Diego 2

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 13, Colorado 3

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-3) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you