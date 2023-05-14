All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|20
|19
|.513
|4½
|Miami
|20
|21
|.488
|5½
|New York
|19
|21
|.475
|6
|Washington
|17
|22
|.436
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|17
|.564
|_
|Pittsburgh
|22
|19
|.537
|1
|Chicago
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|Cincinnati
|18
|22
|.450
|4½
|St. Louis
|15
|25
|.375
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Arizona
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|San Diego
|19
|21
|.475
|6
|San Francisco
|17
|22
|.436
|7½
|Colorado
|16
|24
|.400
|9
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Miami 5
Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Toronto 5, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 4, Boston 3
Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3
Arizona 7, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets at Washington, sus.
Sunday's Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0
Miami 3, Cincinnati 1
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-3) at Colorado (Seabold 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-6) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
