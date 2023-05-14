All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2515.625_
Philadelphia2019.513
Miami2021.488
New York1921.4756
Washington1722.436

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2217.564_
Pittsburgh2219.5371
Chicago1920.4873
Cincinnati1822.450
St. Louis1525.375

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2515.625_
Arizona2218.5503
San Diego1921.4756
San Francisco1722.436
Colorado1624.4009

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets at Washington, sus.

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Miami 3, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-3) at Colorado (Seabold 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-6) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

