All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|66
|36
|.647
|_
|Philadelphia
|56
|48
|.538
|11
|Miami
|56
|49
|.533
|11½
|New York
|49
|55
|.471
|18
|Washington
|44
|61
|.419
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|48
|.543
|_
|Cincinnati
|57
|49
|.538
|½
|Chicago
|53
|51
|.510
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|46
|58
|.442
|10½
|St. Louis
|46
|60
|.434
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|44
|.573
|_
|San Francisco
|57
|48
|.543
|3
|Arizona
|56
|49
|.533
|4
|San Diego
|51
|54
|.486
|9
|Colorado
|40
|64
|.385
|19½
Saturday's Games
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 4, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia (Walker 11-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.