All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6636.647_
Philadelphia5648.53811
Miami5649.53311½
New York4955.47118
Washington4461.41923½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5748.543_
Cincinnati5749.538½
Chicago5351.510
Pittsburgh4658.44210½
St. Louis4660.43411½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5944.573_
San Francisco5748.5433
Arizona5649.5334
San Diego5154.4869
Colorado4064.38519½

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia (Walker 11-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

