East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|95
|55
|.633
|_
|z-Atlanta
|93
|55
|.628
|1
|Philadelphia
|80
|67
|.544
|13½
|Miami
|61
|88
|.409
|33½
|Washington
|51
|97
|.345
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|87
|62
|.584
|_
|Milwaukee
|78
|70
|.527
|8½
|Chicago
|63
|85
|.426
|23½
|Cincinnati
|58
|90
|.392
|28½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|93
|.372
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|45
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|82
|66
|.554
|21
|San Francisco
|71
|77
|.480
|32
|Arizona
|69
|80
|.463
|34½
|Colorado
|64
|84
|.432
|39
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday's Games
Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 10, Colorado 7, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Washington (Espino 0-7) at Atlanta (Elder 1-3), 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 13-9) at Colorado (Márquez 8-11), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-15) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
