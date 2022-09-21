All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9555.633_
z-Atlanta9355.6281
Philadelphia8067.54413½
Miami6188.40933½
Washington5197.34543

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8762.584_
Milwaukee7870.527
Chicago6385.42623½
Cincinnati5890.39228½
Pittsburgh5593.37231½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10345.696_
San Diego8266.55421
San Francisco7177.48032
Arizona6980.46334½
Colorado6484.43239

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday's Games

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Espino 0-7) at Atlanta (Elder 1-3), 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 13-9) at Colorado (Márquez 8-11), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-15) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

