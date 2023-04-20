All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta145.737_
New York127.6322
Miami109.5264
Philadelphia812.400
Washington513.278

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee145.737_
Pittsburgh137.650
Chicago117.611
St. Louis811.4216
Cincinnati712.3687

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona118.579_
Los Angeles1010.500
San Diego911.450
San Francisco611.3534
Colorado614.300

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 14, Arizona 5

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 1, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Washington 0

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

