All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|97
|57
|.630
|_
|z-Atlanta
|96
|58
|.623
|1
|Philadelphia
|83
|69
|.546
|13
|Miami
|63
|90
|.412
|33½
|Washington
|53
|100
|.346
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|89
|65
|.578
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|71
|.536
|6½
|Chicago
|67
|86
|.438
|21½
|Cincinnati
|60
|94
|.390
|29
|Pittsburgh
|57
|97
|.370
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|106
|47
|.693
|_
|San Diego
|85
|68
|.556
|21
|San Francisco
|75
|78
|.490
|31
|Arizona
|71
|83
|.461
|35½
|Colorado
|65
|88
|.425
|41
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 6, Miami 1
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings
San Diego 13, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 3, Arizona 2
N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4
Monday's Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati (Greene 4-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Muller 1-1) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (López 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 8-12) at San Francisco (Webb 14-9), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
