All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|97
|58
|.626
|_
|z-New York
|97
|58
|.626
|_
|Philadelphia
|83
|70
|.542
|13
|Miami
|64
|90
|.416
|32½
|Washington
|53
|101
|.344
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|90
|65
|.581
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|72
|.532
|7½
|Chicago
|68
|86
|.442
|21½
|Cincinnati
|60
|95
|.387
|30
|Pittsburgh
|58
|97
|.374
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|106
|48
|.688
|_
|San Diego
|86
|68
|.558
|20
|San Francisco
|76
|78
|.494
|30
|Arizona
|71
|84
|.458
|35½
|Colorado
|65
|89
|.422
|41
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday's Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Houston 10, Arizona 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.