All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5734.626_
Atlanta5637.6022
Philadelphia4843.5279
Miami4347.47813½
Washington3063.32328

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5041.549_
St. Louis5044.532
Pittsburgh3854.41312½
Chicago3456.37815½
Cincinnati3457.37416

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5930.663_
San Diego5141.554
San Francisco4643.51713
Colorado4349.46717½
Arizona3951.43320½

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia 10, Miami 0

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-7) at Miami (Rogers 4-8), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (Matz 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

