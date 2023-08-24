All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8244.651_
Philadelphia6958.54313½
Miami6563.50818
New York5969.46124
Washington5969.46124

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7057.551_
Chicago6660.524
Cincinnati6761.523
Pittsburgh5770.44913
St. Louis5672.43814½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7748.616_
Arizona6661.52012
San Francisco6661.52012
San Diego6167.47717½
Colorado4879.37830

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

San Diego 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, sus.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington (Adon 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 14-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

