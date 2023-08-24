All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|82
|44
|.651
|_
|Philadelphia
|69
|58
|.543
|13½
|Miami
|65
|63
|.508
|18
|New York
|59
|69
|.461
|24
|Washington
|59
|69
|.461
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|70
|57
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|66
|60
|.524
|3½
|Cincinnati
|67
|61
|.523
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|57
|70
|.449
|13
|St. Louis
|56
|72
|.438
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|Arizona
|66
|61
|.520
|12
|San Francisco
|66
|61
|.520
|12
|San Diego
|61
|67
|.477
|17½
|Colorado
|48
|79
|.378
|30
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
San Diego 4, Miami 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, sus.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3
Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington (Adon 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 14-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
