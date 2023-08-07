All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7040.636_
Philadelphia6151.54510
Miami5856.50914
New York5061.45020½
Washington4963.43822

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee6153.535_
Cincinnati6055.522
Chicago5854.5182
Pittsburgh5161.4559
St. Louis4964.43411½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6546.586_
San Francisco6151.545
Arizona5756.5049
San Diego5558.48711
Colorado4468.39321½

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Colorado 1, St. Louis 0

Texas 6, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7

Cincinnati 5, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Garrett 5-3) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

