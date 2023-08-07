All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|40
|.636
|_
|Philadelphia
|61
|51
|.545
|10
|Miami
|58
|56
|.509
|14
|New York
|50
|61
|.450
|20½
|Washington
|49
|63
|.438
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|53
|.535
|_
|Cincinnati
|60
|55
|.522
|1½
|Chicago
|58
|54
|.518
|2
|Pittsburgh
|51
|61
|.455
|9
|St. Louis
|49
|64
|.434
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|65
|46
|.586
|_
|San Francisco
|61
|51
|.545
|4½
|Arizona
|57
|56
|.504
|9
|San Diego
|55
|58
|.487
|11
|Colorado
|44
|68
|.393
|21½
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1
Washington 6, Cincinnati 3
Minnesota 5, Arizona 3
Colorado 1, St. Louis 0
Texas 6, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4
Oakland 8, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7
Cincinnati 5, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6
Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Garrett 5-3) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.