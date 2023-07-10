All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|29
|.674
|_
|Miami
|53
|39
|.576
|8½
|Philadelphia
|48
|41
|.539
|12
|New York
|42
|48
|.467
|18½
|Washington
|36
|54
|.400
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|50
|41
|.549
|_
|Milwaukee
|49
|42
|.538
|1
|Chicago
|42
|47
|.472
|7
|Pittsburgh
|41
|49
|.456
|8½
|St. Louis
|38
|52
|.422
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|51
|38
|.573
|_
|Arizona
|52
|39
|.571
|_
|San Francisco
|49
|41
|.544
|2½
|San Diego
|43
|47
|.478
|8½
|Colorado
|34
|57
|.374
|18
Sunday's Games
Washington 7, Texas 2
Miami 7, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 1, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: AL (TBD) vs NL (TBD) at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
