East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6029.674_
Miami5339.576
Philadelphia4841.53912
New York4248.46718½
Washington3654.40024½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati5041.549_
Milwaukee4942.5381
Chicago4247.4727
Pittsburgh4149.456
St. Louis3852.42211½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5138.573_
Arizona5239.571_
San Francisco4941.544
San Diego4347.478
Colorado3457.37418

Sunday's Games

Washington 7, Texas 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: AL (TBD) vs NL (TBD) at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

