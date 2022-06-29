All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|29
|.618
|_
|Atlanta
|44
|32
|.579
|3
|Philadelphia
|39
|37
|.513
|8
|Miami
|33
|40
|.452
|12½
|Washington
|29
|49
|.372
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|33
|.571
|_
|St. Louis
|43
|34
|.558
|1
|Pittsburgh
|30
|45
|.400
|13
|Chicago
|28
|46
|.378
|14½
|Cincinnati
|26
|47
|.356
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|45
|28
|.616
|_
|San Diego
|46
|31
|.597
|1
|San Francisco
|40
|34
|.541
|5½
|Arizona
|34
|42
|.447
|12½
|Colorado
|33
|42
|.440
|13
Tuesday's Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 3
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Arizona 7, San Diego 6
Wednesday's Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7
Detroit 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego 4, Arizona 0
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
