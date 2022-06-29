All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4729.618_
Atlanta4432.5793
Philadelphia3937.5138
Miami3340.45212½
Washington2949.37219

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4433.571_
St. Louis4334.5581
Pittsburgh3045.40013
Chicago2846.37814½
Cincinnati2647.35616

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles4528.616_
San Diego4631.5971
San Francisco4034.541
Arizona3442.44712½
Colorado3342.44013

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 5, Miami 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Arizona 7, San Diego 6

Wednesday's Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 4, Arizona 0

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you