All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|14
|.659
|_
|Atlanta
|19
|21
|.475
|7½
|Philadelphia
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
|Miami
|17
|22
|.436
|9
|Washington
|13
|28
|.317
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|26
|14
|.650
|_
|St. Louis
|22
|18
|.550
|4
|Pittsburgh
|16
|23
|.410
|9½
|Chicago
|15
|24
|.385
|10½
|Cincinnati
|11
|28
|.282
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|27
|12
|.692
|_
|San Diego
|26
|14
|.650
|1½
|San Francisco
|22
|17
|.564
|5
|Arizona
|21
|21
|.500
|7½
|Colorado
|18
|20
|.474
|8½
Friday's Games
Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6
Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 7, Washington 0
San Diego 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game
San Diego 2, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 5, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
