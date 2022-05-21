All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2714.659_
Atlanta1921.475
Philadelphia1822.450
Miami1722.4369
Washington1328.31714

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2614.650_
St. Louis2218.5504
Pittsburgh1623.410
Chicago1524.38510½
Cincinnati1128.28214½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2712.692_
San Diego2614.650
San Francisco2217.5645
Arizona2121.500
Colorado1820.474

Friday's Games

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

