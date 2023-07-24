All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|64
|34
|.653
|_
|Miami
|54
|47
|.535
|11½
|Philadelphia
|53
|47
|.530
|12
|New York
|46
|53
|.465
|18½
|Washington
|41
|59
|.410
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|45
|.554
|_
|Cincinnati
|55
|47
|.539
|1½
|Chicago
|48
|51
|.485
|7
|St. Louis
|44
|56
|.440
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|43
|56
|.434
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|57
|41
|.582
|_
|Arizona
|54
|46
|.540
|4
|San Francisco
|54
|47
|.535
|4½
|San Diego
|48
|52
|.480
|10
|Colorado
|40
|60
|.400
|18
Sunday's Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1
Washington 6, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3
Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday's Games
Detroit 5, San Francisco 1
Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 10, Washington 6
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Williams 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 5-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
