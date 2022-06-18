All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4323.652_
Atlanta3728.569
Philadelphia3531.5308
Miami2834.45213
Washington2345.33821

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis3729.561_
Milwaukee3630.5451
Pittsburgh2538.39710½
Chicago2440.37512
Cincinnati2341.35913

West Division

WLPctGB
San Diego4125.621_
Los Angeles3924.619½
San Francisco3627.571
Arizona3135.47010
Colorado2837.43112½

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 6, St. Louis 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4

Philadelphia 8, Washington 7, 10 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 10, San Diego 4

Arizona 7, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Washington (Tetreault 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

