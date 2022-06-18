All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|23
|.652
|_
|Atlanta
|37
|28
|.569
|5½
|Philadelphia
|35
|31
|.530
|8
|Miami
|28
|34
|.452
|13
|Washington
|23
|45
|.338
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|37
|29
|.561
|_
|Milwaukee
|36
|30
|.545
|1
|Pittsburgh
|25
|38
|.397
|10½
|Chicago
|24
|40
|.375
|12
|Cincinnati
|23
|41
|.359
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|39
|24
|.619
|½
|San Francisco
|36
|27
|.571
|3½
|Arizona
|31
|35
|.470
|10
|Colorado
|28
|37
|.431
|12½
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
Boston 6, St. Louis 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4
Philadelphia 8, Washington 7, 10 innings, 2nd game
Colorado 10, San Diego 4
Arizona 7, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Washington (Tetreault 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
