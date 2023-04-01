All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta201.000_
New York21.667½
Miami12.333
Philadelphia02.0002
Washington02.0002

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago11.500_
Cincinnati11.500_
Milwaukee11.500_
Pittsburgh11.500_
St. Louis11.500_

West Division

WLPctGB
Colorado21.667_
Los Angeles21.667_
San Francisco11.500½
Arizona12.3331
San Diego12.3331

Friday's Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

San Diego 8, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Shuster 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at San Diego (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

