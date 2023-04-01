All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Miami
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|San Diego
|1
|2
|.333
|1
Friday's Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 1
Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 7, Washington 1
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2
Texas 16, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
San Diego 8, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1
Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Shuster 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at San Diego (Lugo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
