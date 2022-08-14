All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|75
|40
|.652
|_
|Atlanta
|70
|46
|.603
|5½
|Philadelphia
|63
|51
|.553
|11½
|Miami
|50
|65
|.435
|25
|Washington
|38
|78
|.328
|37½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|63
|51
|.553
|_
|Milwaukee
|61
|52
|.540
|1½
|Chicago
|47
|66
|.416
|15½
|Cincinnati
|45
|68
|.398
|17½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|69
|.395
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|79
|34
|.699
|_
|San Diego
|65
|52
|.556
|16
|San Francisco
|56
|57
|.496
|23
|Arizona
|52
|61
|.460
|27
|Colorado
|51
|65
|.440
|29½
Saturday's Games
Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Miami 2, 2nd game
Washington 4, San Diego 3
Arizona 6, Colorado 0
San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
Sunday's Games
San Diego 6, Washington 0
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta 3, Miami 1
Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-9), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-4) at Atlanta (Strider 6-4), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-11) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
