All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2010.667_
Miami1614.5334
New York1614.5334
Philadelphia1516.484
Washington1118.379

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh2010.667_
Milwaukee1811.621
Chicago1514.517
Cincinnati1317.4337
St. Louis1020.33310

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1813.581_
Arizona1614.533
San Diego1615.5162
San Francisco1317.433
Colorado1020.333

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 6, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 1-4), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 3-1) at Colorado (Seabold 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

