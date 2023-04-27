All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta179.654_
New York1411.560
Miami1313.5004
Philadelphia1313.5004
Washington914.391

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh188.692_
Milwaukee169.640
Chicago1410.5833
Cincinnati1015.400
St. Louis1016.3858

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona1412.538_
Los Angeles1313.5001
San Diego1314.481
San Francisco1114.440
Colorado818.3086

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 2

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 0

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 2-2) at Washington (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you