All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta3624.600_
Miami3428.5483
New York3031.492
Philadelphia2932.475
Washington2535.41711

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3328.541_
Pittsburgh3228.533½
Cincinnati2833.4595
Chicago2634.433
St. Louis2537.403

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona3625.590_
Los Angeles3526.5741
San Francisco3030.500
San Diego2833.4598
Colorado2636.41910½

Monday's Games

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 10, Washington 5

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 10, Colorado 4

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Wednesday's Games

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you