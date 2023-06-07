All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|36
|24
|.600
|_
|Miami
|34
|28
|.548
|3
|New York
|30
|31
|.492
|6½
|Philadelphia
|29
|32
|.475
|7½
|Washington
|25
|35
|.417
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|28
|.541
|_
|Pittsburgh
|32
|28
|.533
|½
|Cincinnati
|28
|33
|.459
|5
|Chicago
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
|St. Louis
|25
|37
|.403
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|36
|25
|.590
|_
|Los Angeles
|35
|26
|.574
|1
|San Francisco
|30
|30
|.500
|5½
|San Diego
|28
|33
|.459
|8
|Colorado
|26
|36
|.419
|10½
Monday's Games
Miami 9, Kansas City 6
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4
Texas 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 10, Washington 5
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Texas 6, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 10, Colorado 4
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday's Games
Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
