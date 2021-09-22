All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7970.530_
Philadelphia7874.513
New York7379.480
Miami6488.42116½
Washington6389.41417½

Central Division

WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee9161.599_
St. Louis8269.543
Cincinnati7874.51313
Chicago6785.44124
Pittsburgh5794.37733½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9853.649_
z-Los Angeles9754.6421
San Diego7674.50721½
Colorado7080.46727½
Arizona48103.31850

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday's Games

Washington 7, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Arizona 1

San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

Wednesday's Games

Washington 7, Miami 5

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

