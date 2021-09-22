All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|79
|70
|.530
|_
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|2½
|New York
|73
|79
|.480
|7½
|Miami
|64
|88
|.421
|16½
|Washington
|63
|89
|.414
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|61
|.599
|_
|St. Louis
|82
|69
|.543
|8½
|Cincinnati
|78
|74
|.513
|13
|Chicago
|67
|85
|.441
|24
|Pittsburgh
|57
|94
|.377
|33½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|97
|54
|.642
|1
|San Diego
|76
|74
|.507
|21½
|Colorado
|70
|80
|.467
|27½
|Arizona
|48
|103
|.318
|50
z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday's Games
Washington 7, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Arizona 1
San Francisco 6, San Diego 5
Wednesday's Games
Washington 7, Miami 5
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game