All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Miami
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Washington
|1
|6
|.143
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|St. Louis
|2
|4
|.333
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Colorado
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|San Diego
|3
|4
|.429
|2
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
Colorado 1, Washington 0
Atlanta 7, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0
Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
