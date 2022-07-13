All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|34
|.614
|_
|Atlanta
|53
|36
|.596
|1½
|Philadelphia
|46
|42
|.523
|8
|Miami
|41
|45
|.477
|12
|Washington
|30
|58
|.341
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|49
|39
|.557
|_
|St. Louis
|48
|42
|.533
|2
|Pittsburgh
|38
|50
|.432
|11
|Chicago
|34
|53
|.391
|14½
|Cincinnati
|33
|54
|.379
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|30
|.651
|_
|San Diego
|50
|39
|.562
|7½
|San Francisco
|44
|42
|.512
|12
|Arizona
|39
|49
|.443
|18
|Colorado
|39
|49
|.443
|18
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 6, Colorado 5
Arizona 4, San Francisco 3
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3
Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Colorado 5, San Diego 3
San Francisco 13, Arizona 0
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Miami (López 6-4), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7), 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
