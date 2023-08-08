All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|71
|40
|.640
|_
|Philadelphia
|62
|51
|.549
|10
|Miami
|59
|56
|.513
|14
|New York
|51
|62
|.451
|21
|Washington
|49
|64
|.434
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|53
|.535
|_
|Chicago
|59
|55
|.518
|2
|Cincinnati
|60
|56
|.517
|2
|Pittsburgh
|51
|62
|.451
|9½
|St. Louis
|49
|65
|.430
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|65
|46
|.586
|_
|San Francisco
|62
|51
|.549
|4
|Arizona
|57
|56
|.504
|9
|San Diego
|55
|58
|.487
|11
|Colorado
|44
|68
|.393
|21½
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7
Cincinnati 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6
Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Cueto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-8) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
