East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7140.640_
Philadelphia6251.54910
Miami5956.51314
New York5162.45121
Washington4964.43423

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee6153.535_
Chicago5955.5182
Cincinnati6056.5172
Pittsburgh5162.451
St. Louis4965.43012

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6546.586_
San Francisco6251.5494
Arizona5756.5049
San Diego5558.48711
Colorado4468.39321½

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7

Cincinnati 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Cueto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-8) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

