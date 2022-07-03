All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4930.620_
Atlanta4634.575
Philadelphia4138.5198
Miami3740.48111
Washington2952.35821

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4635.568_
St. Louis4436.550
Chicago3246.41012½
Pittsburgh3247.40513
Cincinnati2751.34617½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles4928.636_
San Diego4634.575
San Francisco4036.526
Arizona3544.44315
Colorado3544.44315

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 4

Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1

Miami 5, Washington 3

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

Colorado 11, Arizona 7

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Washington (Corbin 4-10), 11:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 7-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-8), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-9), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-6), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

