All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|30
|.620
|_
|Atlanta
|46
|34
|.575
|3½
|Philadelphia
|41
|38
|.519
|8
|Miami
|37
|40
|.481
|11
|Washington
|29
|52
|.358
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|35
|.568
|_
|St. Louis
|44
|36
|.550
|1½
|Chicago
|32
|46
|.410
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|47
|.405
|13
|Cincinnati
|27
|51
|.346
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|49
|28
|.636
|_
|San Diego
|46
|34
|.575
|4½
|San Francisco
|40
|36
|.526
|8½
|Arizona
|35
|44
|.443
|15
|Colorado
|35
|44
|.443
|15
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 4
Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1
Miami 5, Washington 3
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6
Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
Colorado 11, Arizona 7
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Washington (Corbin 4-10), 11:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 7-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-8), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-9), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-6), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.