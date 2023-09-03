All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta9045.667_
Philadelphia7561.55115½
Miami7067.51121
New York6374.46028
Washington6276.44929½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7660.559_
Chicago7364.533
Cincinnati7168.511
Pittsburgh6374.46013½
St. Louis5978.43117½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8352.615_
Arizona7066.51513½
San Francisco7066.51513½
San Diego6473.46720
Colorado5085.37033

Saturday's Games

Miami 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 15-3), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 14-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

