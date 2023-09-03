All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|90
|45
|.667
|_
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|.551
|15½
|Miami
|70
|67
|.511
|21
|New York
|63
|74
|.460
|28
|Washington
|62
|76
|.449
|29½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|60
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|73
|64
|.533
|3½
|Cincinnati
|71
|68
|.511
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|74
|.460
|13½
|St. Louis
|59
|78
|.431
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|52
|.615
|_
|Arizona
|70
|66
|.515
|13½
|San Francisco
|70
|66
|.515
|13½
|San Diego
|64
|73
|.467
|20
|Colorado
|50
|85
|.370
|33
Saturday's Games
Miami 11, Washington 5
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6
Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Baltimore 7, Arizona 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 1
Colorado 8, Toronto 7
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Webb 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 15-3), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 14-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-13), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.