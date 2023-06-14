All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|41
|26
|.612
|_
|Miami
|37
|31
|.544
|4½
|Philadelphia
|33
|34
|.493
|8
|New York
|31
|36
|.463
|10
|Washington
|26
|39
|.400
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|34
|31
|.523
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|34
|.500
|1½
|Cincinnati
|33
|35
|.485
|2½
|Chicago
|29
|37
|.439
|5½
|St. Louis
|27
|42
|.391
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|41
|26
|.612
|_
|Los Angeles
|38
|29
|.567
|3
|San Francisco
|36
|32
|.529
|5½
|San Diego
|32
|34
|.485
|8½
|Colorado
|29
|40
|.420
|13
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3
San Diego 6, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 15, Arizona 3
Seattle 9, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game
Atlanta at Detroit, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Arizona (Nelson 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 7-4), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
