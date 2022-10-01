All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|98
|59
|.624
|_
|z-New York
|98
|59
|.624
|_
|Philadelphia
|84
|72
|.538
|13½
|Miami
|65
|92
|.414
|33
|Washington
|54
|102
|.346
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|91
|66
|.580
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|73
|.535
|7
|Chicago
|71
|86
|.452
|20
|Cincinnati
|60
|97
|.382
|31
|Pittsburgh
|59
|98
|.376
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|109
|48
|.694
|_
|San Diego
|86
|71
|.548
|23
|San Francisco
|79
|78
|.503
|30
|Arizona
|72
|85
|.459
|37
|Colorado
|65
|92
|.414
|44
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 1, Miami 0
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-8), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (Romero 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
