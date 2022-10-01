All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Atlanta9859.624_
z-New York9859.624_
Philadelphia8472.53813½
Miami6592.41433
Washington54102.34643½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9166.580_
Milwaukee8473.5357
Chicago7186.45220
Cincinnati6097.38231
Pittsburgh5998.37632

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10948.694_
San Diego8671.54823
San Francisco7978.50330
Arizona7285.45937
Colorado6592.41444

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-8), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (Romero 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

