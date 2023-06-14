All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|40
|26
|.606
|_
|Miami
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|Philadelphia
|32
|34
|.485
|8
|New York
|31
|36
|.463
|9½
|Washington
|26
|39
|.400
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|34
|31
|.523
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|33
|.507
|1
|Cincinnati
|33
|35
|.485
|2½
|Chicago
|29
|37
|.439
|5½
|St. Louis
|27
|41
|.397
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|San Francisco
|35
|32
|.522
|6½
|San Diego
|32
|34
|.485
|9
|Colorado
|29
|40
|.420
|13½
Monday's Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Miami 1
Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3
San Diego 6, Cleveland 3
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 8-3), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.