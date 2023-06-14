All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta4026.606_
Miami3730.552
Philadelphia3234.4858
New York3136.463
Washington2639.40013½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh3431.523_
Milwaukee3433.5071
Cincinnati3335.485
Chicago2937.439
St. Louis2741.397

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4125.621_
Los Angeles3729.5614
San Francisco3532.522
San Diego3234.4859
Colorado2940.42013½

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3

San Diego 6, Cleveland 3

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 8-3), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

