All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|Philadelphia
|79
|65
|.549
|15
|Miami
|74
|70
|.514
|20
|New York
|65
|78
|.455
|28½
|Washington
|65
|79
|.451
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|80
|63
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|78
|67
|.538
|3
|Cincinnati
|74
|71
|.510
|7
|Pittsburgh
|66
|78
|.458
|14½
|St. Louis
|63
|81
|.438
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|56
|.608
|_
|Arizona
|76
|69
|.524
|12
|San Francisco
|74
|70
|.514
|13½
|San Diego
|68
|77
|.469
|20
|Colorado
|51
|92
|.357
|36
z-clinched playoff berth
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 5, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0
Houston 12, San Diego 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
Monday's Games
Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 12, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Adon 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Chargois 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 11-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-11), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
