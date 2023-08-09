All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|71
|40
|.640
|_
|Philadelphia
|62
|52
|.544
|10½
|Miami
|60
|56
|.517
|13½
|New York
|51
|62
|.451
|21
|Washington
|50
|64
|.439
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|54
|.530
|_
|Chicago
|59
|55
|.518
|1½
|Cincinnati
|60
|57
|.513
|2
|Pittsburgh
|51
|62
|.451
|9
|St. Louis
|49
|65
|.430
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|San Francisco
|62
|52
|.544
|5
|Arizona
|57
|57
|.500
|10
|San Diego
|55
|59
|.482
|12
|Colorado
|45
|68
|.398
|21½
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday's Games
Miami 5, Cincinnati 4
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta (Elder 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
