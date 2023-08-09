All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7140.640_
Philadelphia6252.54410½
Miami6056.51713½
New York5162.45121
Washington5064.43922½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee6154.530_
Chicago5955.518
Cincinnati6057.5132
Pittsburgh5162.4519
St. Louis4965.43011½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6646.589_
San Francisco6252.5445
Arizona5757.50010
San Diego5559.48212
Colorado4568.39821½

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Miami 5, Cincinnati 4

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta (Elder 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

