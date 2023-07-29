All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|65
|36
|.644
|_
|Philadelphia
|56
|47
|.544
|10
|Miami
|56
|49
|.533
|11
|New York
|49
|54
|.476
|17
|Washington
|43
|61
|.413
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|47
|.548
|_
|Cincinnati
|57
|48
|.543
|½
|Chicago
|52
|51
|.505
|4½
|St. Louis
|46
|59
|.438
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|58
|.437
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|58
|44
|.569
|_
|San Francisco
|56
|48
|.538
|3
|Arizona
|55
|49
|.529
|4
|San Diego
|50
|54
|.481
|9
|Colorado
|40
|63
|.388
|18½
Friday's Games
Miami 6, Detroit 5
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1
Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 7
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2
Oakland 8, Colorado 5
San Diego 7, Texas 1
Boston 3, San Francisco 2
Seattle 5, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Saturday's Games
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee (Rea 5-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-10), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at St. Louis (Matz 1-7), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 11-3) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
