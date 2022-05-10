National League Standings
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 21 10 .677 _
Atlanta 14 17 .452 7
Miami 13 16 .448 7
Philadelphia 13 16 .448 7
Washington 10 21 .323 11
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 11 .645 _
St. Louis 16 13 .552 3
Pittsburgh 12 17 .414 7
Chicago 10 18 .357 8½
Cincinnati 6 24 .200 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 8 .714 _
San Diego 19 11 .633 2
San Francisco 17 12 .586 3½
Colorado 16 13 .552 4½
Arizona 16 14 .533 5
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 4, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 5
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3
Boston 9, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
