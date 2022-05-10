National League Standings

East Division W L Pct GB

New York 21 10 .677 _

Atlanta 14 17 .452 7

Miami 13 16 .448 7

Philadelphia 13 16 .448 7

Washington 10 21 .323 11

Central Division W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 20 11 .645 _

St. Louis 16 13 .552 3

Pittsburgh 12 17 .414 7

Chicago 10 18 .357 8½

Cincinnati 6 24 .200 13½

West Division W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 20 8 .714 _

San Diego 19 11 .633 2

San Francisco 17 12 .586 3½

Colorado 16 13 .552 4½

Arizona 16 14 .533 5

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 5

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

