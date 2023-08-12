All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|41
|.643
|_
|Philadelphia
|65
|53
|.551
|10½
|Miami
|61
|57
|.517
|14½
|New York
|52
|64
|.448
|22½
|Washington
|52
|66
|.441
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|54
|.542
|_
|Chicago
|61
|56
|.521
|2½
|Cincinnati
|61
|57
|.517
|3
|Pittsburgh
|52
|64
|.448
|11
|St. Louis
|52
|66
|.441
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|69
|46
|.600
|_
|San Francisco
|62
|54
|.534
|7½
|Arizona
|57
|59
|.491
|12½
|San Diego
|56
|60
|.483
|13½
|Colorado
|45
|71
|.388
|24½
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Texas 2, San Francisco 1
San Diego 10, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Saturday's Games
Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 4-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
