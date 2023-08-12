All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7441.643_
Philadelphia6553.55110½
Miami6157.51714½
New York5264.44822½
Washington5266.44123½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee6454.542_
Chicago6156.521
Cincinnati6157.5173
Pittsburgh5264.44811
St. Louis5266.44112

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6946.600_
San Francisco6254.534
Arizona5759.49112½
San Diego5660.48313½
Colorado4571.38824½

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Texas 2, San Francisco 1

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 4-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

