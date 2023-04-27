All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta178.680_
New York1411.5603
Miami1213.4805
Philadelphia1213.4805
Washington914.3917

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh178.680_
Milwaukee169.6401
Chicago1310.5653
Cincinnati1015.4007
St. Louis916.3608

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona1412.538_
Los Angeles1312.520½
San Diego1313.5001
San Francisco1113.4582
Colorado818.3086

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 7, Miami 4

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3

Thursday's Games

Miami (Garrett 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 12:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-4), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

