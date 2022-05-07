All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|9
|.679
|_
|Miami
|12
|14
|.462
|6
|Atlanta
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Philadelphia
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Washington
|9
|19
|.321
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|St. Louis
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|Chicago
|9
|16
|.360
|9
|Cincinnati
|4
|22
|.154
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|17
|7
|.708
|_
|San Diego
|18
|9
|.667
|½
|Colorado
|15
|11
|.577
|3
|San Francisco
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Arizona
|14
|13
|.519
|4½
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
