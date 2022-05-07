All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York199.679_
Miami1214.4626
Atlanta1216.4297
Philadelphia1115.4237
Washington919.32110

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee198.704_
St. Louis1610.615
Pittsburgh1015.4008
Chicago916.3609
Cincinnati422.15414½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles177.708_
San Diego189.667½
Colorado1511.5773
San Francisco1412.5384
Arizona1413.519

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

