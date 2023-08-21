All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|44
|.645
|_
|Philadelphia
|68
|57
|.544
|12½
|Miami
|64
|61
|.512
|16½
|New York
|59
|67
|.468
|22
|Washington
|57
|68
|.456
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|68
|57
|.544
|_
|Chicago
|65
|59
|.524
|2½
|Cincinnati
|64
|61
|.512
|4
|Pittsburgh
|56
|69
|.448
|12
|St. Louis
|55
|71
|.437
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|San Francisco
|65
|60
|.520
|12
|Arizona
|64
|61
|.512
|13
|San Diego
|59
|66
|.472
|18
|Colorado
|48
|76
|.387
|28½
Sunday's Games
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5
Washington 4, Philadelphia 3
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-8) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-6) at Atlanta (Elder 9-4), 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 8-8) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.