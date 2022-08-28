All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8247.636_
Atlanta7949.617
Philadelphia7256.563
Miami5572.43326
Washington4385.33638½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis7354.575_
Milwaukee6659.5286
Chicago5572.43318
Cincinnati5076.39722½
Pittsburgh4879.37825

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8838.698_
San Diego7058.54719
San Francisco6164.48826½
Arizona5867.46429½
Colorado5574.42634½

Saturday's Games

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1) at Miami (López 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you