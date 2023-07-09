All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|28
|.682
|_
|Miami
|52
|39
|.571
|9½
|Philadelphia
|48
|40
|.545
|12
|New York
|42
|47
|.472
|18½
|Washington
|35
|54
|.393
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|50
|40
|.556
|_
|Milwaukee
|48
|42
|.533
|2
|Chicago
|41
|47
|.466
|8
|Pittsburgh
|40
|49
|.449
|9½
|St. Louis
|37
|52
|.416
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|52
|38
|.578
|_
|Los Angeles
|51
|38
|.573
|½
|San Francisco
|48
|41
|.539
|3½
|San Diego
|42
|47
|.472
|9½
|Colorado
|34
|56
|.378
|18
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Washington 8, Texas 3
San Francisco 5, Colorado 3
Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 5
Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5
San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Sunday's Games
Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.
