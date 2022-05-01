All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|Miami
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Philadelphia
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Washington
|7
|16
|.304
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|St. Louis
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Pittsburgh
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|Chicago
|8
|13
|.381
|6½
|Cincinnati
|3
|18
|.143
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|San Diego
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|Colorado
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Arizona
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
Saturday's Games
Arizona 2, St. Louis 0
San Francisco 9, Washington 3
Miami 3, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.