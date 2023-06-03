All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta3324.579_
Miami3028.517
New York3028.517
Philadelphia2532.4398
Washington2532.4398

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3027.526_
Pittsburgh2927.518½
Cincinnati2631.4564
Chicago2431.4365
St. Louis2533.431

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona3523.603_
Los Angeles3423.596½
San Francisco2828.5006
San Diego2630.4648
Colorado2534.42410½

Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 10, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

Arizona 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 2-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

