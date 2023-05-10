All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|25
|11
|.694
|_
|Miami
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|New York
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|Philadelphia
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|Washington
|15
|21
|.417
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|21
|17
|.553
|_
|Milwaukee
|20
|17
|.541
|½
|Chicago
|17
|19
|.472
|3
|Cincinnati
|15
|20
|.429
|4½
|St. Louis
|13
|24
|.351
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|15
|.605
|_
|Arizona
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|San Diego
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|San Francisco
|16
|19
|.457
|5½
|Colorado
|16
|22
|.421
|7
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4
Atlanta 9, Boston 3
San Diego 6, Minnesota 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 4, Washington 1
Miami 6, Arizona 2
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1
Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.