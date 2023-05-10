All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2511.694_
Miami1819.486
New York1719.4728
Philadelphia1719.4728
Washington1521.41710

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh2117.553_
Milwaukee2017.541½
Chicago1719.4723
Cincinnati1520.429
St. Louis1324.351

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2315.605_
Arizona2016.5562
San Diego1917.5283
San Francisco1619.457
Colorado1622.4217

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 4, Washington 1

Miami 6, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

