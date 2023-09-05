All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta9046.662_
Philadelphia7661.55514½
Miami7167.51420
New York6474.46427
Washington6277.44629½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7761.558_
Chicago7464.5363
Cincinnati7268.5146
Pittsburgh6475.46013½
St. Louis5978.43117½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8453.613_
Arizona7167.51413½
San Francisco7068.50714½
San Diego6574.46820
Colorado5087.36534

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7

Tuesday's Games

Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Selby 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Beck 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-6) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at San Diego (Wacha 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-10) at Miami (Chargois 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Adon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 16-4), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

