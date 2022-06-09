All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3821.644_
Atlanta3027.5267
Philadelphia2729.482
Miami2430.44411½
Washington2137.36216½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3325.569_
St. Louis3225.561½
Pittsburgh2430.4447
Chicago2333.4119
Cincinnati2036.35712

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3620.643_
San Diego3522.614
San Francisco3025.545
Arizona2731.46610
Colorado2432.42912

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

San Diego 13, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you