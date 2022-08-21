All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7844.639_
Atlanta7547.6153
Philadelphia6654.55011
Miami5268.43325
Washington4181.33637

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis6851.571_
Milwaukee6356.5295
Chicago5267.43716
Cincinnati4771.39820½
Pittsburgh4773.39221½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8336.697_
San Diego6756.54518
San Francisco5961.49224½
Arizona5565.45828½
Colorado5369.43431½

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 16, Arizona 7

San Diego 2, Washington 1

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-1) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

