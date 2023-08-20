All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|42
|.656
|_
|Philadelphia
|67
|56
|.545
|13½
|Miami
|64
|61
|.512
|17½
|New York
|58
|66
|.468
|23
|Washington
|56
|68
|.452
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|67
|57
|.540
|_
|Chicago
|64
|59
|.520
|2½
|Cincinnati
|64
|61
|.512
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|68
|.447
|11½
|St. Louis
|54
|70
|.435
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|San Francisco
|64
|59
|.520
|12
|Arizona
|64
|61
|.512
|13
|San Diego
|59
|66
|.472
|18
|Colorado
|48
|75
|.390
|28
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 1st game
Arizona 6, San Diego 4, 1st game
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Milwaukee 6, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets 13, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 2nd game
Arizona 8, San Diego 1, 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-8), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Atlanta (Winans 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.
Miami (Cueto 0-3) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
