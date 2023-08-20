All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8042.656_
Philadelphia6756.54513½
Miami6461.51217½
New York5866.46823
Washington5668.45225

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee6757.540_
Chicago6459.520
Cincinnati6461.512
Pittsburgh5568.44711½
St. Louis5470.43513

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7647.618_
San Francisco6459.52012
Arizona6461.51213
San Diego5966.47218
Colorado4875.39028

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 1st game

Arizona 6, San Diego 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

Milwaukee 6, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 13, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 2nd game

Arizona 8, San Diego 1, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Atlanta (Winans 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.

Miami (Cueto 0-3) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

