All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|87
|45
|.659
|_
|Philadelphia
|74
|59
|.556
|13½
|Miami
|66
|67
|.496
|21½
|Washington
|62
|72
|.463
|26
|New York
|61
|73
|.455
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|74
|59
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|71
|62
|.534
|3
|Cincinnati
|69
|66
|.511
|6
|Pittsburgh
|61
|73
|.455
|13½
|St. Louis
|58
|76
|.433
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|49
|.629
|_
|San Francisco
|69
|64
|.519
|14½
|Arizona
|69
|65
|.515
|15
|San Diego
|62
|72
|.463
|22
|Colorado
|49
|84
|.368
|34½
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Toronto 7, Washington 0
Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1
Atlanta 7, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0
Thursday's Games
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-1), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Wacha 10-2), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
