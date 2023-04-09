All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta63.667_
New York55.500
Miami46.400
Philadelphia36.3333
Washington37.300

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee72.778_
Pittsburgh63.6671
Chicago44.500
Cincinnati44.500
St. Louis36.3334

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona54.556_
Los Angeles54.556_
San Diego54.556_
Colorado46.400
San Francisco35.375

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 4, Atlanta 1

Arizona 12, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 7, Colorado 6

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, Washington 6

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

